WIADOMOŚCI Germany drops Chinese drones citing security concerns Jakub Bielamowicz A DJI Matrice 30 drone during NATO's Eastern Phoenix 2026 exercise

Photo. NATO Germany is withdrawing Chinese-made commercial drones from military use over security concerns, replacing equipment authorised for training with German or other European models.







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According to Der Spiegel, which first reported the decision, officials fear the drones could transmit footage of military bases and exercises, or information about weapons systems, to Chinese intelligence. Drone maker DJI has rejected claims that its products pose a security threat.

The withdrawal extends even to target practice and training exercises previously deemed non-sensitive. In explaining the move, the ministry cited military, IT and data security, alongside the need for greater self-sufficiency and technological sovereignty. Officials stressed that these decisions followed individual risk assessments rather than a blanket prohibition on equipment from specific countries.

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Local commanders had been allowed to buy approved commercial models, including DJI drones, through a procurement whitelist introduced in October 2023 and substantially revised in June 2024. The government has withheld the contents of that list, citing the risk of interference with manufacturers and tampering during production.

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A government reply to parliament in October outlined the safeguards that were already in place. Commercial drones were restricted to handling unclassified information and had to operate without internet connections, user accounts or manufacturer verification. Even so, Berlin acknowledged it could not rule out the possibility of components establishing independent communications with non-allied states.