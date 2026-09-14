WIADOMOŚCI Report: We can't afford to lose Belarus Aleksander Olech, Patryk Jagnieża, Amelia Wojciechowska, Karolina Kisiel Photo. Katarzyna Głowacka/Defence24 The issue of Belarus remains one of the most difficult and neglected challenges of European Union foreign policy, Poland included. Although Minsk remains structurally dependent on Moscow, this relationship is not entirely one-sided. Alexander Lukashenko maintains a limited margin of autonomy and periodically signals a readiness to conduct pragmatic dialogue with the West.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Participants of the closed panel entitled “U.S.–Belarus Rapprochement. Should Poland and Europe adjust their policy toward Minsk?,” held during Defence24 Days (under the Chatham House rules), focused on four main elements: United States policy towards Belarus and its transatlantic dimension, Minsk’s relations with Moscow and Kyiv, the situation of political prisoners and civil society, and the role of international organisations with the main focus on the United Nations.

The discussion involved over 20 experts on Belarus and Eastern European issues. All reached a common conclusion: the European Union needs its own realistic and long-term strategy towards Belarus. Passivity is not a neutral stance. The lack of an active policy deepens Minsk’s dependence on Moscow and limits Brussels’ ability to influence the situation in the region. Furthermore, Poland’s reinforced reluctance to conduct policy towards Belarus hinders action.

At the same time, United States policy towards Belarus still lacks a coherent, long-term strategy. Actions taken so far towards a limited thaw should be seen primarily as ad hoc initiatives. Simultaneously, their analysis indicates a gradual warming of American-Belarusian relations, which will have significant consequences for European Union policy.

Based on the conclusions of the analysis, recommendations for future policy towards Belarus were formulated and outlined in the report, which is available to download via the link below.

FULL REPORT TO DOWNLOAD VIA THE LINK BELOW:

Raport: We can't afford to lose Belarus [Download PDF] undefined