Sweden sends Patriots to Poland. They will defend the eastern flank

According to the public broadcaster SVT, approximately 100 Swedish soldiers will be deployed to Poland along with the Patriot systems . Kristersson emphasised that their task will include, among other things, protecting the NATO logistics hub at an airport in Poland and ensuring the transport of vital equipment to Ukraine.

The systems and Swedish soldiers are to support the hub in Rzeszów. Their mission is scheduled to begin on 1 December and last for up to seven months. Swedish officials claim that it is the most complex operation Sweden has undertaken as a NATO ally. Rzeszów is one of the most important military logistics hubs supporting Ukraine, as it handles around 18,000 tonnes of equipment every month .

As of now, Sweden is already contributing Gripen fighter aircraft to the NATO mission protecting the area. The Polish Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has reacted to the Swedish Prime Minister’s decision. He expressed gratitude to Sweden, as well as to representatives of its military and government. “This is, of course, part of the NATO NSATU mission, involving the protection of the airport in Rzeszów. Dutch Patriot systems are currently stationed there, and Swedish ones will be from December. In addition, Swedish Gripen aircraft are included in combat air patrols over Polish territory,” said the head of the Ministry of National Defence, emphasising that the Swedes are “wonderful, proven allies” who have played a key role in the Alliance since joining NATO in 2024.