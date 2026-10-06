ANALIZA

WIADOMOŚCI French nuclear deterrence works. Macron observed a ballistic missile test Jarosław Ciślak Photo. French MoD French President Emmanuel Macron, aboard the frigate Auvergne (D 654), witnessed the first launch of the M51.3 ballistic missile from a submerged submarine. The test was completed successfully, and the test warhead reached the designated area in the North Atlantic.







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France possesses four Le Triomphant-class strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) armed with ballistic missiles, one of which is currently non-operational. Each can carry up to 16 missiles from the M51 family. The first version of this missile, the M51.1, entered service in 2010. It had a range of over 6,000 km and carried between 4 and 6 nuclear warheads with a yield of approximately 100 kT each. Its improved variant, the M51.2, was commissioned in 2016, with its range increased to over 9,000 km.

In parallel, development began on the latest variant, the M51.3 missile. Its first launch from a land-based test site in Landes, France, took place in November 2023. The missile reached the intended impact point in the North Atlantic. It is estimated that this variant features an even greater operational range of over 9,500 km and improved accuracy. Like the previous variants, it carries 4 to 6 nuclear warheads with a yield of approximately 100 kT each.

À bord de la frégate multi-missions Auvergne, j'ai assisté au premier tir du nouveau missile balistique M51.3 depuis le sous-marin nucléaire lanceur d'engins Le Vigilant. Très peu de nations disposent d'un tel savoir-faire. Félicitations à tous les acteurs de cette réussite exceptionnelle : DGA, CEA, Ariane Group, Naval Group et Marine nationale. Votre professionnalisme, votre rigueur et votre maîtrise technique sont la fierté de la France. Ce succès technique est une nouvelle démonstration de la crédibilité de notre dissuasion, dont la pérennité est assurée. Pour être libre, il faut être craint. Et pour être craint, il faut être puissant. Pour protéger les Français dans la durée face aux menaces, j'ai engagé dès 2017 le renouvellement de nos moyens pour les décennies à venir. En dix ans, le budget de nos armées aura doublé. Nos futurs sous-marins stratégiques sont actuellement en chantier. Le programme de missiles stratégiques hypersoniques et manœuvrants, qui équiperont notre composante aérienne de dissuasion, a été lancé cette année. Notre dissuasion nucléaire nous protège et continuera à nous protéger. Vive la République et vive la France. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 6, 2026

Currently, only one of the French submarines, Le Vigilant (S 618), which has completed shipyard maintenance and modernisation, is armed with M51.3 missiles. It was from this vessel that the test missile observed by the French President was launched. The other two operational French boomers are still armed with the M51.2 variant.

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France does not disclose the official number of strategic missiles on its submarines or the exact number of nuclear warheads they carry. It is estimated that 16 M51.3 missiles carry approximately 80 warheads, while 32 M51.2 missiles carry about 160 warheads. For comparison, 40 land-based Rafale B F3/4 aircraft and 10 carrier-based Rafale M F3/4 aircraft are adapted to carry one nuclear warhead each. Many years ago, France disposed of the third leg of its nuclear triad—the land-based missiles.

France has embarked on a programme to build new third-generation strategic submarines, SNLE 3G (Sous-marins Nucléaire Lanceur d’Engins de 3e Génération). The first of these, already named Invincible, is expected to enter operational service around 2035–2036, with three more scheduled to enter service at five-year intervals. The new vessels will be armed with M51.3 missiles, and in the future, with their next modernised version, the M51.4.