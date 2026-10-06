WIADOMOŚCI Russia is transporting weapons over Poland. The plane landed in Moscow Aleksander Olech, Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Adrian Pingstone / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain On Tuesday, 6 October, an Algerian Air Force aircraft appeared over Poland once again. It was heading for Moscow-Vnukovo Airport in Russia. In recent days, the number of military flights from Algeria to Russia – and back – has been steadily increasing.







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C-130H-30 Hercules over Poland

On Tuesday, 6 October, an Algerian Air Force (Force de l’Air Algérienne) aircraft entered Polish airspace once more – this time, it was a Lockheed C-130H-30 Hercules. Polish Military Radar reported its appearance at 06:45.

The aircraft departed from the Boufarik Air Base in Algeria. It flew over Italy, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovakia before entering Poland from the south. From there, it headed east, passing Hajnówka to enter Belarus. It finally landed in Moscow, at Vnukovo Airport – as is typically the case with these aircraft.

See also They flew into Poland and landed in Moscow. Two planes of the Algerian air forces

Algerian military continues to fly over Poland

These individual, exotic Algerian flights over Poland should not be treated as a coincidence. They are an element of the military logistics between Algeria and Russia, which for some time has regularly passed through European airspace. In recent weeks, aircraft including the Il-76MD, C-130H/H-30 Hercules, and LM-100J Super Hercules have appeared. These are transport machines which, in this arrangement, serve to carry not only „cargo” but also the entire infrastructure of military-technical cooperation, including primarily weaponry and maintenance for Russian systems used by Algeria.

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The situation is similar regarding transports from Africa to Belarus, as Russia also utilises these shipments. This must also be interpreted more broadly through the lens of the Russian presence in Africa. In Mali, the Central African Republic, and Libya, the Russian military presence combines regime protection, access to logistical facilities, and the development of military potential.

Algeria and Libya are particularly significant in this arrangement, as they lie at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, the Sahara, and the Sahel. Therefore, flights to Algeria and Libya are not detached from Russian activity in Africa; rather, they are part of the same system of maintaining influence, equipment, and personnel on Europe’s southern flank.