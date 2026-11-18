WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ The cost of defending Aden. The limits of Yemen’s counter-offensive Patryk Radke Photo. Julien Harneis from Sana'a/CC BY-SA 2.0 In October, Saudi-backed forces regained some positions near the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Six weeks later, the Southern Armed Forces announced their withdrawal from the area, saying the defence of Aden was their priority. The retreat shows how difficult it is to hold ground on the western coast when troops are also needed to defend the seat of government.







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October's advance, November's retreat

The October counter-offensive aimed to retake territory seized by the Houthis along the Red Sea coast in September. On 5 October, Yemen’s army said it had seized Dhubab and positions near the strait. Sources told Reuters that pro-government troops had taken much of the Dhubab district with air support from the Saudi-led coalition. Houthi-aligned media disputed those reports.

On 15 November, the Southern Armed Forces, which fight on the side of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, announced that they were withdrawing their troops from Dhubab airfield and the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz governorate. The command said its priority was to defend Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, and the neighbouring governorates. It also said efforts to lift the siege of the city of Taiz would continue.

Military sources told Reuters that pro-government forces were still operating near the coast. The Houthis claimed to have driven opposing forces from their positions. The available accounts do not establish which positions the Houthis took after the withdrawal.

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Counter-attacks and defence on different fronts

On 13 November, AFP reported, citing three military sources, that defences were being reinforced around Aden. The following day, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Saudi aircraft were supporting counter-attacks in Lahij governorate, drawing in part on reports from pro-government media. Preparations to defend Aden were therefore under way while offensive operations continued on another front.

After the withdrawal was announced, a Yemeni army spokesperson said Operation Dawn of Yemen was still under way and called on the international community to help retake the area around the strait and the western coast. The command has kept the operation’s objective unchanged, although some units have redeployed. Saudi air power can support further counter-attacks. Holding ground after an advance, however, requires troops that the pro-government side must divide between the coast, the defence of Aden and fighting around Taiz.

See also Syria could send thousands of troops to Yemen. Saudi Arabia builds a new coalition against the Houthis

What does the withdrawal mean for shipping?

In its report of 12 November, the Joint Maritime Information Center noted conflicting accounts of events on land and said there was no independent confirmation of lasting or full control of the approaches to the strait and of key islands. According to the data cited in the report, merchant vessel transits averaged about 23 a day from 8 to 11 November, compared with around 32 a day the previous week. Both periods preceded the withdrawal, so the figures cannot show how it affected shipping.

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The test for the counter-offensive