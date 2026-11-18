WIADOMOŚCI Ukraine to receive billions for defence in new European Commission package Michał Górski Photo. 147 окрема артилерійська бригада ДШВ ЗСУ / Facebook The European Commission has proposed additional financial support for Ukraine. €25 billion is to be allocated for military purposes.







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In 2027, the European Commission will provide at least €45 billion in support for Ukraine. The money is intended to reduce the country’s funding gap, which currently stands at €70 billion. We wrote about the loan proposal in this article.

See also EU is setting conditions for Ukraine

Not just defence

“Ukraine’s needs will be met in 2026. And today we are proposing a further €45 billion to cover two-thirds of its needs for 2027,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Ukraine Support Loan Instrument provides for a loan, of which €25 billion is to be earmarked strictly for military purposes, while €20 billion will be general budget support.

“The additional €25 billion for defence announced today supplements the €60 billion provided under the Ukraine Support Loan. These funds are crucial to enabling Ukraine to maintain its defence throughout 2027, including through air defence capabilities, drone and counter-drone systems, missiles and ammunition,” said Andrius Kubilius, the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space.

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