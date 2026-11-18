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Ukraine to receive billions for defence in new European Commission package
The European Commission has proposed additional financial support for Ukraine. €25 billion is to be allocated for military purposes.
In 2027, the European Commission will provide at least €45 billion in support for Ukraine. The money is intended to reduce the country’s funding gap, which currently stands at €70 billion. We wrote about the loan proposal in this article.
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Not just defence
“Ukraine’s needs will be met in 2026. And today we are proposing a further €45 billion to cover two-thirds of its needs for 2027,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Ukraine Support Loan Instrument provides for a loan, of which €25 billion is to be earmarked strictly for military purposes, while €20 billion will be general budget support.
“The additional €25 billion for defence announced today supplements the €60 billion provided under the Ukraine Support Loan. These funds are crucial to enabling Ukraine to maintain its defence throughout 2027, including through air defence capabilities, drone and counter-drone systems, missiles and ammunition,” said Andrius Kubilius, the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space.
According to the Commission, the European Union and its Member States have so far provided €238 billion in support for Ukraine. The Commission says the loan announced today is to be repaid by Ukraine only after it receives reparations from Russia.