Ukrainians evacuated a wounded soldier using a heavy drone. The first operation of its kind

Footage has emerged in which the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade and collaborating units reported the evacuation of a wounded infantryman from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade using a heavy hexacopter. According to the military, this was the first documented evacuation of a wounded soldier from the front line using an aerial drone.

A Heavy Shot Ayudag hexacopter was used for the mission. The drone, originally a bomber, was adapted in cooperation with the manufacturer to maintain stability with a human payload. Equipment including carabiners and video instructions was previously dropped to the soldier. He then attached himself to the winch. The flight was controlled by an operator from the 30th Brigade. According to one report, the mission lasted approximately 1 hour and 14 minutes and covered a distance of about 62 km. The soldier was set down at a safer position, from where he was transported further for treatment.