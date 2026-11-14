WIADOMOŚCI Belgium buys NASAMS and Skyranger for air defence Michał Górski Photo. Belgium Defence/X Belgium is set to acquire a new short- and medium-range air defence system as early as 2027, the country’s Ministry of Defence has announced.







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The system, dubbed „Blue Dome”, will be implemented in stages, with its first components entering service next year. As the ministry emphasises on its website, the new shield is intended to protect the national territory, the civilian population, critical infrastructure, government and military facilities, as well as troops participating in operations. Alongside the procurement plans, the Belgian Ministry of Defence has decided to reactivate the 51st Squadron in Beauvechain.

According to information provided by the ministry, Belgium has also signed three agreements with the Netherlands. Brussels intends to procure 14 GM200 MM/C radars, 10 NASAMS missile systems, and 20 Skyranger 30 artillery systems. Furthermore, it plans to purchase 54 command vehicles. It is worth noting that the NASAMS air defence system is currently used by Ukraine, among others.