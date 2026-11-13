- WIADOMOŚCI
Explosion aboard Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland
An explosion occurred aboard a Russian Baltic Fleet warship operating in the Gulf of Finland. „We know that smoke was rising from the vessel and that it turned back towards St Petersburg. However, we cannot confirm whether the Ukrainians were behind the attack or whether some kind of accident occurred,” said Estonian Defence Minister Martin Herem.
According to Ukrainian media, citing the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Russian missile corvette Naro-Fominsk was struck during Wednesday’s drone attacks on the Russian oil port of Ust-Luga, located approximately 40 km from the Estonian border. The strike against the warship, which is capable of carrying Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles, was reportedly planned in advance.
Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing sources within the security services, reported on Wednesday evening that the explosion aboard the Russian warship occurred near the island of Gogland, situated in the eastern Gulf of Finland, approximately 40 km from Finland’s southern coast and 110 km from Helsinki.
Estonia is strengthening surveillance of the Gulf of Finland, paying particular attention to protecting critical underwater infrastructure, including power and telecommunications cables. Following the damage to the EstLink 2 electricity connection caused by the tanker Eagle S, Estonia increased its naval presence in the area, extending protection to infrastructure including the remaining EstLink 1 connection. Monitoring vessel movements, identifying suspicious manoeuvres and ensuring the capability to intervene rapidly are intended to reduce the risk of further acts of sabotage.