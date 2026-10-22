WIADOMOŚCI Russia 'is boiling the frog.' Minister on attacks on NATO countries Michał Górski Photo. Ukraine Defence / Facebook “If one missile has entered, five could enter. We must be prepared for all scenarios,” said Tomasz Siemoniak, the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services. He added that, at this moment, no reports suggest Russian preparations for a full-scale invasion of Poland or the Baltic states.







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In a Thursday interview on the Polsat News programme “Graffiti”, Minister Tomasz Siemoniak referred to last week’s speech by Gen Alexus Grynkewich, in which the SACEUR commander presented the so-called “Theory of Victory”. According to Minister Siemoniak, it should be appreciated that the general did not ignore the issue of Russian hybrid attacks.

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Russian 'boiling frog'

“Gen Grynkewich’s speech in Warsaw emphasised that all these incidents are also matters concerning NATO. If the Alliance only waits for a major war, it will lose its purpose from the perspective of member states. NATO must recognise hybrid acts and various hostile activities and respond to them. If there is no reaction, the ‘boiling frog’ process will continue,” the politician stated.

Asked where the “red line” is, after which NATO would decide to trigger Article 4 or Article 5, he stated that Russia is trying to blur this line. “Against European states, it uses a ‘boiling frog’ strategy – we are being grimly accustomed to the threat and are losing sensitivity to various actions,” he said.

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