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KOMENTARZ Europe wants a seat at the negotiating table. But who will represent it? Aleksander Olech Photo. Pexels.com/CC0 Talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine are gathering momentum. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, France, Italy and EU institutions met late on 12 November at a military airport in Dublin. The American delegation briefed its European partners on the outcome of discussions held in Moscow. This is an important indication that Europe is becoming more closely involved in the negotiation process. However, one fundamental question remains unanswered: who should represent European interests in direct talks with Russia?







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French President Emmanuel Macron is among the potential candidates. He has repeatedly advocated a stronger French role in shaping Europe’s security architecture and has expressed a willingness to engage directly in diplomatic efforts. However, his political horizon is limited. His second presidential term ends in May 2027, raising questions about his ability to oversee a prolonged negotiation process. Another possibility is Kaja Kallas, whose uncompromising position towards Russia appeals to many Central and Eastern European countries, particularly those on NATO’s eastern flank. Nevertheless, she lacks the broad political backing needed to speak on behalf of Europe as a whole. Any appointment would require agreement among the principal European governments and EU institutions. The experience of Josep Borrell, the former EU High Representative, also demonstrates the difficulties of establishing a credible and unified European diplomatic voice.

The format of the negotiations raises further questions. During earlier meetings in Abu Dhabi, selected European representatives and international partners were involved, but Poland did not participate as a separate delegation. Warsaw subsequently joined the discussions in Dublin. This is a positive development, although Poland’s precise role in the next stages remains unclear. The same applies to the Nordic and Baltic countries, which face some of the most immediate consequences of Russia’s military and political activities. Decisions concerning Europe’s future security arrangements cannot credibly be made without sufficient representation from the countries most directly exposed to the Russian threat.

Wczoraj późnym wieczorem na lotnisku wojskowym w Dublinie odbyły się rozmowy z udziałem przedstawicieli USA, UK, Polski, Niemiec, Francji, Włoch oraz instytucji UE. Amerykanie poinformowali o efektach spotkania w Moskwie. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 13, 2026

Some political assessments suggest that the coming winter could be the last of the war in its current full-scale form. Such predictions should nevertheless be treated cautiously. Even if a ceasefire is eventually reached, it will not eliminate the Russian threat or automatically guarantee Ukraine’s long-term security. Moreover, negotiations led by Washington may extend well beyond the immediate terms of ending hostilities. They could shape Europe’s security arrangements for years to come. European participation must therefore be more than a diplomatic formality, and it should not depend solely on Washington’s decisions or Moscow’s willingness to engage.

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The fact that discussions are continuing is undoubtedly important. However, Europe must establish its own priorities, responsibilities and negotiating mandate. Simply securing a place at the table will achieve little if individual countries pursue conflicting objectives or if their representatives lack the authority to make commitments. What is needed is a figure with sufficient political standing, diplomatic experience and credibility to secure the confidence of both Europe’s major powers and those countries directly threatened by Russia.

Être plus forts et agir plus efficacement à l’échelle du continent européen : c’est la raison d’être de la Communauté politique européenne que la France a initiée en 2022. À Dublin aujourd’hui, quarante pays de la Grande Europe ont ainsi adopté une déclaration historique pour l’avenir de la sécurité européenne. Parce qu’aucune décision concernant la sécurité de l’Europe ne peut se prendre sans les Européens, nous prenons ensemble la responsabilité première de notre propre sécurité. Nous nous préparons à faire face ensemble aux menaces qui pèsent sur notre continent, comme le narcotrafic, les ingérences et les manipulations de l’information qui fragilisent nos démocraties. Nous nous tenons aux côtés de l’Ukraine, dont la sécurité fait partie intégrante de celle de l’Europe. À ses côtés pour qu’elle résiste face à la guerre d’agression russe, retrouve le chemin d’une paix durable et reste libre de choisir son destin. Travailler ensemble, planifier ensemble, nous tenir ensemble : c’est ainsi que nous construisons une Europe puissante et souveraine. https://t.co/GPU5NsZfa3 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 13, 2026