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KOMENTARZ Russian colonel killed by car bomb in St Petersburg AM Artur Marciniak Zdjęcie ilustracyjne.

Photo. nexta / X A Russian armed forces officer was killed on Thursday morning in St Petersburg when an explosive device planted in his car detonated, the Investigative Committee reported, announcing that it had launched a murder investigation.







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A Russian military officer was killed on Thursday morning in St Petersburg after an explosive device planted beneath his car detonated. Two bystanders were also injured in the blast, which has raised further questions about the security of Russian military personnel far from the front lines in Ukraine.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the explosion occurred in Shushary, a residential district on the outskirts of St Petersburg. Investigators have launched a murder investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack. The victim’s identity and military rank have not yet been officially disclosed, although Russian media reports suggest that he may have served in the Russian Air Force.

Preliminary information indicates that the officer was a military pilot and was travelling alone when the explosion occurred. According to media reports, an explosive device had been attached to the underside of his vehicle and was remotely detonated as the car was leaving a residential courtyard. The circumstances suggest a potentially targeted attack rather than an accidental explosion, although investigators have not publicly identified those responsible or established a motive.

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The incident comes less than three months after another deadly car bombing in St Petersburg. On 27 August, a Russian army lieutenant colonel was killed when an explosive device planted in his vehicle detonated. His wife, who was travelling with him, sustained serious injuries. The similarities between the two incidents raise questions about the vulnerability of military personnel in Russia’s second-largest city, although there is currently no confirmed connection between the attacks.

The latest explosion also highlights the difficulties Russian security services face in protecting military personnel outside active combat zones. The apparent ability to place an explosive device beneath an officer’s vehicle and detonate it in a residential area raises serious questions about the effectiveness of local security measures and the protection afforded to members of the armed forces.