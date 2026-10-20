WIADOMOŚCI Russia's night attack on Ukraine. Alerts in Poland Patryk Jagnieża Photo. NATO JFC/Antonio Valentino Due to a drone attack on Ukrainian regions bordering Poland, an RCB ALERT has been sent to residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships. Flight operations at Lublin and Rzeszów airports have also been suspended. This is the second instance of such an event in the last 24 hours.







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According to Polish Military Radar on X, „in connection with further drones detected over the Volyn and Lviv regions bordering Poland, an RCB ALERT has once again been issued for residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships.”

📢 #PILNE - Ponowne ograniczenia na wschodzie, operuje lotnictwo wojskowe‼️ 📅 20.10 🕘 10:07LT W związku z kolejnymi dronami znajdującymi się nad graniczącymi z Polską obwodami wołyńskim oraz lwowskim 🇺🇦, dla mieszkańców woj. lubelskiego i podkarpackiego ponownie wystosowany został ALERT RCB. Dowództwo Operacyjne Rodzajów Sił Zbrojnych poinformowało o uruchomieniu "niezbędnych sił i środków systemu obrony powietrznej" w związku z powyższą sytuacją. Polska Agencja Żeglugi Powietrznej wstrzymała operacje lotnicze na lotniskach w Lublinie #EPLB oraz Rzeszowie #EPRZ. #POLMILRADAR — Polish Military Radar 🇵🇱📡✈️ (@PolishMilRadar) October 20, 2026

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces (DORSZ) has reported the activation of „necessary forces and resources of the air defence system” in response to the above situation.

❗️ Uwaga. W związku z kolejnymi uderzeniami Federacji Rosyjskiej na cele w zachodniej części Ukrainy, prowadzonymi z wykorzystaniem środków napadu powietrznego, Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ, poprzez Centrum Operacji Powietrznych – Dowództwo Komponentu Powietrznego, uruchomiło niezbędne siły i środki systemu obrony powietrznej. Działania te mają charakter prewencyjny i są ukierunkowane na zabezpieczenie oraz ochronę polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej, zwłaszcza w rejonach przyległych do zagrożonych obszarów. Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ na bieżąco monitoruje sytuację, a podległe siły i środki pozostają w gotowości do natychmiastowej reakcji. #PołączeniDlaBezpieczeństwa 🤝 #JointForSecurity — Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) October 20, 2026

It has not been mentioned whether any aircraft is to be scrambled on the Polish side. These actions are a preventive measure „aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions.” DORSZ reports that the situation is being continuously monitored and „the subordinate forces and assets remain ready for immediate response.”