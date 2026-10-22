WIADOMOŚCI Hyundai is buying weapon modules for the Polish K2s. There's a deal Damian Ratka Photo. Damian Ratka Kongsberg has entered into an agreement with Hyundai Rotem for the supply of remote weapon stations, intended for K2PL tanks.







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The contract, valued at 700 million NOK (approximately 75 million USD), was concluded between Kongsberg and Hyundai Rotem. It concerns the supply of RS4 remote weapon stations for K2PL tanks, as well as two specialist variants: armoured recovery vehicles and armoured engineer vehicles. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027. In addition to the RS4 modules themselves, the agreement includes a spare parts package, a training package, and other support services.

K2PL tank model.

Photo. M.Ordon/Defence24.pl

The RS4 remote weapon station has a base mass of 195 kg. After mounting the weapon and loading ammunition, its mass can increase to 295 kg. The module’s height is 830 mm, its width is 890 mm, and its length is 962 mm. The module is capable of 360° rotation at a speed of 90°/s. The elevation range for the weaponry is -20°/+60°, with a vertical movement speed of 70°/s. The station is equipped with a VIS-95D Max day camera, a Thales thermal imaging camera with a dual field of view, and a Batram G3 laser rangefinder with a heater.

The RS4 remote weapon station is integrated with the following types of weaponry:

M2/M2A1 12.7 mm,

WKM-B 12.7 mm,

FN MAG 58/M240 7.62 mm,

UKM-2000C 7.62 mm,

M134 7.62 mm,

FN Minimi/M249 5.56 mm,

Mk19 Mod3 40 mm,

Mk47 40 mm,

GMG 40 mm,

FGM-148 Javelin,

Spike.

RS4 remote-controlled weapon module.

Photo. Kongsberg