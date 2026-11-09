WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ A nation united in gratitude: Poland's response to the heroic officers of Krakow Maciej Kolasa Sceny po zamachu w Krakowie na Rynku Głównym.

Photo. Polska Agencja Prasowa/Polish Press Agency (PAP)/@PAPinformacje/X Following the tragic attack in Krakow, the swift and selfless actions of two police officers have captured the hearts of the Polish public. In a moment of sheer chaos and danger, their decisive heroism not only saved lives but also provided a powerful beacon of hope for a shaken nation. The reception across Poland’s public sphere has been both immediate and overwhelmingly profound.







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In the days following the event, public spaces in Krakow and beyond were transformed into spontaneous sites of gratitude. Citizens gathered in city squares to lay flowers, light candles, and leave handwritten notes thanking the officers for their bravery. On social media, hashtags honoring them trended nationwide, with Poles from all walks of life, from residents to national public figures, expressing a deep sense of pride and solidarity.

This public outpouring of emotion has also sparked a broader cultural shift in how law enforcement is viewed in the everyday public sphere. Billboards and digital screens in major cities began displaying messages of thanks, while state authorities publicly commended the officers, elevating them to the status of national heroes. The tragedy initiated a nationwide conversation about the daily risks faced by police officers and the immense value of their service.

The courageous officers, Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański, have not been left without support in the aftermath of the tragedy. Moved by their selfless sacrifice, a massive fundraising campaign titled „For Policemen and Their Families” was organized by Krzysztof Stanowski. In an incredible display of national solidarity, the campaign has already raised 6,269,093 PLN, surpassing its 6,000,000 PLN goal with the help of 113,945 supporters. This overwhelming response highlights the deep, concrete gratitude of the Polish people for the heroes who put their lives on the line.

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