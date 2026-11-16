WIADOMOŚCI US Embassies issue Europe-wide security alert for American citizens. What is the reason? Defence24 com On November 16, several US embassies across Europe issued coordinated security alerts warning that upcoming holiday-season events and gatherings could become targets for terrorist groups and criminal actors.







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According to notices published by US embassies in Bulgaria, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Slovenia, Türkiye and the United Kingdom, American citizens should remain vigilant, maintain awareness of their surroundings and exercise sound personal security practices as the holiday season approaches.

It was mentioned that huge gatherings and public events may become a target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals. Particular attention should be paid to lone actors, who may carry out attacks with little or no warning. They might target tourist locations such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls, places of worship, and other public areas.

Security Alert for U.S. Citizens in Europe Stay alert in crowded public places, holiday events, and transportation hubs. Monitor local news, avoid demonstrations, and follow local authorities’ instructions. Read the full alert: https://t.co/lYQwlPNahs https://t.co/1rbASAXwfG — U.S. Embassy Sofia (@USEmbassySofia) November 16, 2026

Visitors and tourists, particularly those gathering in the popular areas, should observe the surroundings and always follow the instructions of police and emergency response officials.

The alert also warns that disruptions to travel and daily life may occur across Europe during the holiday season. The warning further notes an increase in strikes and demonstrations across parts of Europe. They also provided context regarding the hoax bomb threats from the beginning of November that targeted civil aviation in numerous European countries, disrupting flights.

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American citizens are advised to monitor local news while travelling during the holiday season and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates for their destinations.

The embassies proposed the following actions to take: remain alert, avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity, be aware of your surroundings, keep a low profile, secure valuables properly in bags or on your person when in public, contact your airline to see if there are any disruptions to your travel plans. If you are in a location that is evacuated or on a flight that is diverted, please follow the directions given by local officials or staff. Notify your family, friends, and other trusted contacts of your travel plans and stay in touch. Monitor local news and follow local authority instructions. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). Follow the Department of State on X and Facebook.