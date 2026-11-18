WIADOMOŚCI B-2’s nuclear successor moves closer to service. Raider passes key weapons test JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz B-21 Raider

Photo. USAF It is intended to carry nuclear weapons and reach targets protected by advanced air defences. The B-21 Raider has successfully completed a conventional weapons drop test, marking another step forward in developing its strike capabilities. The new US strategic bomber is intended to replace the B-2 Spirit and become one of the pillars of America’s nuclear deterrent.







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The test took place during a flight from Edwards Air Force Base in California. Its success helped validate computer models used to integrate weapons with the bomber. The US Department of the Air Force announced the test on 13 November, saying it had taken place the previous week. It did not disclose the type of weapon used or the specific conditions of the drop.

Developed by US defence contractor Northrop Grumman, the Raider is a long-range bomber with a flying-wing design. Its mission will be to strike strategic targets whose destruction limits an adversary’s ability to wage war. The aircraft is also designed to carry out these missions in airspace protected by advanced air-defence systems, where using more easily detected aircraft would carry a high risk of losses.

The B-21 is set to become one of the pillars of the air component of America’s nuclear deterrent. Its long range and reduced detectability are intended to enable it to strike heavily defended strategic targets, strengthening the credibility of the US response. This capability is intended to influence a potential adversary’s strategic calculations by undermining the belief that expanding air defences will protect the most important assets.

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