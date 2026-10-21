WIADOMOŚCI French fighter jet crash. One person dead Aleksander Olech, Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Captain Jason Smith, USAF/Wikipedia A French Mirage 2000D strike aircraft crashed on the evening of 20 October near the village of Rogéville, close to Nancy. The aircraft belonged to the 133rd Nancy-Ochey Air Base and was returning from a mission. According to the French daily Le Monde, the body of one individual has been found, while the search for the second crew member is still ongoing.







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The crash occurred at approximately 10:40 pm. The aircraft belonged to the Fighter Squadron 2/3 “Champagne”, and on board were a pilot and a navigator serving as a weapon systems officer (WSO). Witnesses reported a powerful explosion and a fireball, while the wreckage was reportedly located using a drone. Firefighters, the Gendarmerie, and rescue services from the French Air and Space Force Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace) are participating in the search operations. The causes of the crash remain unknown, and French authorities have launched investigations.

Significantly, a modernisation programme was completed in June 2026, allowing the aircraft to remain in service beyond 2030. The crash happened just a few days after a speech by General Jérôme Bellanger, who warned that the French air force possesses too few combat aircraft and that their operational intensity exceeds the planned level by more than 15 per cent.

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