WIADOMOŚCI Global Thunder 27. The United States is checking the readiness of its strategic nuclear forces JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. USAF United States Strategic Command has commenced Global Thunder 27, an annual exercise designed to refine the command and control of nuclear forces. The undertaking involves structures responsible for America’s strategic capability and is intended to enhance their readiness to carry out nuclear deterrence missions.







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The exercise began on 22nd October. It involves personnel from US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) components and subordinate units. The objective is to strengthen the readiness of nuclear forces, ensure the safety, security, and effectiveness of their operations, and maintain the credibility of deterrence. The commencement of Global Thunder 27 was announced by the USSTRATCOM press office.

#GlobalThunder 27 is Underway Each year, thousands of #USSTRATCOM warfighters team with the Joint Force, interagency and international #AlliesAndPartners for this Tier 1 training event, an intense force-wide exercise designed to challenge individuals and test the command and our components. #GT27 is a long-planned, large-scale exercise that coincides with 24/7/365 real-world deterrence operations, so expect increased activity involving #USSTRATCOM equipment and warfighters. https://t.co/bUHDFQnRXm — United States Strategic Command (@US_STRATCOM) October 22, 2026

Global Thunder combines command post exercises with unit operations, enabling the refinement of operational planning and task execution by subordinate forces. It allows for the testing of personnel cooperation and the functioning of procedures at various levels of command. Reliable communication is of fundamental importance, ensuring the transmission of information and orders between national authorities, commands, and units. Its efficiency is essential for maintaining control over strategic nuclear forces even under crisis conditions.

The foundation of these forces is the nuclear triad. Its land-based component consists of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed in underground silos. The maritime component comprises Ohio-class submarines armed with Trident II D5 ballistic missiles, while the aviation component includes B-52H Stratofortress and B-2A Spirit bombers adapted for carrying nuclear weapons.

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The diversification of nuclear delivery systems is primarily of strategic importance. In the event of a conflict escalating to the level of nuclear war, it reduces the risk of the entire strategic nuclear force being destroyed in a first strike, thereby preserving the capability to conduct a retaliatory strike. This, in turn, forces a potential adversary to account for the possible survival of a portion of the delivery systems and their use to inflict unacceptable losses in their strategic calculations. The ability to absorb a first nuclear strike while maintaining the capacity for a retaliatory strike constitutes one of the pillars of credible nuclear deterrence.

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