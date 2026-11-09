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KOMENTARZ India moves to acquire hundreds more South Korean K9 howitzers Adam Świerkowski, Aleksander Olech Premier Indii Narendra Modi podczas wizty w USA w 2019 r.

Photo. Flickr / @ Trump White House Archived India is preparing another major expansion of its self-propelled artillery fleet. New Delhi has given preliminary approval for the acquisition of 335 additional K9 Vajra-T howitzers, based on South Korea’s K9 Thunder. The programme could bring India’s total fleet to more than 500 systems, with domestic industry playing a central role in production.







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On 26 October 2026, India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved in principle the procurement of additional tracked self-propelled artillery systems. According to Indian media reports, the proposal covers 335 K9 Vajra-T howitzers. The decision does not yet constitute a final contract, as negotiations and further procurement procedures remain necessary.

The Indian Army currently operates 100 K9 Vajra-T howitzers ordered in 2017. A second contract for another 100 systems was signed with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in December 2024, worth approximately INR 76.3 billion. If the latest acquisition proceeds, the Indian Army could eventually operate 535 K9 Vajra-T howitzers, substantially strengthening its artillery capabilities along the borders with Pakistan and China.

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The K9 Vajra-T is manufactured in India by Larsen & Toubro in cooperation with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. The first production programme achieved more than 50% local content, while the second aims to increase that share to 60%. The programme supports India’s efforts to develop its domestic defence industry while maintaining access to South Korean artillery technology.

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K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer

The K9 Thunder is a South Korean self-propelled howitzer originally developed by Samsung Techwin, now Hanwha Aerospace, for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. Its crew consists of five personnel: a commander, gunner, loader, ammunition handler and driver.

Its primary armament is the CN98 155 mm howitzer, fitted with a 52-calibre rifled barrel approximately eight metres long. The weapon is mounted in a fully rotating turret. When firing high-explosive projectiles equipped with base-bleed technology, its range reaches approximately 40 km, while specialised extended-range ammunition can engage targets at distances exceeding 50 km. The vehicle carries 48 rounds and their associated propellant charges.

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The K9 is powered by an MTU MT 881 Ka-500 diesel engine, manufactured under a German licence and producing 1,000 hp. With a combat weight of approximately 47 tonnes, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 67 km/h and has an operational range of around 480 km.

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An alternative powerpack featuring the South Korean STX SMV 1000 engine, offering comparable performance, is also being introduced. Both engines are paired with the Allison X1100-5A3 automatic transmission.

Different variants of the K9 are currently operated by South Korea, Türkiye, Poland, India, Norway, Estonia, Egypt, Finland and Australia. Romania and Vietnam are also expected to join the growing group of operators.