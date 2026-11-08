WIADOMOŚCI Ukrainian F-16s are shooting down thousands of drones. Cannon is the main weapon Maciej Szopa Photo. Ukrainian Air Force Ukrainian F-16s have shot down 4,700 Russian drones to date, 1,100 of which were in October alone – reported the commander of the unit, using the call sign „Phantom”. The conclusions of the Ukrainian pilots were shared by British journalist Gareth Jennings on his X account.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

While 1,100 per month is an impressive figure, it must be remembered that it is estimated the Russians launched a total of approximately 6,100 long-range one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (OWA UAVs) in October.

Phantom announced these statistics during the International Fighter Conference in Munich in early November. As he stated, F-16s destroy drones primarily using their internal cannons. One pilot reportedly set a recent record by shooting down as many as 9 drones during a single flight, all using the aircraft’s cannon. The previous such record was 8. It can therefore be assumed that in a typical anti-drone mission, an F-16 usually destroys several targets.

See also Ukraine strikes Rosneft and Wildberries. Sixth refinery on fire

Interestingly, pilots are not limited by their ammunition supply. The record-holder with eight kills reportedly returned to base with 100 of his 400 rounds still in the magazine. Meanwhile, after shooting down 9, he returned with 80 rounds.

Ad

Use of the cannon protects missile stocks, but risks low-speed accidents

Using the cannon to combat drones is a cost-effective method, as the ammunition is relatively cheap. However, it is dangerous when destroying slow, piston-powered drones. There is a risk of stalling at too low a speed at low altitude, resulting in the aircraft crashing. There is also the risk that a slow drone could explode „in the face” of a faster fighter jet. Ukraine has lost several aircraft this way: MiG-29s and F-16s; however, considering the number of kills achieved, it appears that pilots have developed relatively safe methods. Paradoxically, it is safer to get on the tail and fire at faster jet-powered drones.

See also A black month for Russian military aviation: Losses approach record levels

The aircraft cannon allows targets to be engaged at distances of up to 500 metres. Ukrainians use it due to limited access to air-to-air missiles. It seems their stocks are being reserved for destroying enemy cruise missiles and potentially aircraft, although the latter cases almost never occur. Only one instance of a Russian Su-35S being shot down by a Ukrainian F-16 is known, dating from the spring of this year.

It is more cost-effective to combat cruise missiles with expensive ammunition because they are significantly more costly assets than drones and, most importantly, have much heavier warheads (450 kg of explosives, compared to 45-90 kg for drones).

Ad

Commander warns against too many aircraft types

The Ukrainian commander emphasised that maintaining the F-16s in operational readiness is a major challenge. He also identified the combat aviation’s possession of many different types of aircraft as a problem. He warned his own country against purchasing the Rafale for this very reason. The Ukrainian Air Force opts for having two primary platforms: the F-16 (because it is the best) and the Gripen (because a contract for the first E-version aircraft has already been signed).

See also Another record in Russian losses in Ukraine. And the toll will rise