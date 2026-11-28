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KOMENTARZ The UAE invests in quantum technology. What does its defence industry stand to gain? The Emirati defence group EDGE has announced a US$50 million investment in Australia’s Q-CTRL, citing opportunities in quantum sensing and navigation. The industrial value of the deal will depend on whether the companies launch a joint project and what share of the work the Emirati side takes on.









What did EDGE announce?

On 13 November, EDGE announced its investment in Q-CTRL. It identified sensing and navigation technologies as relevant to the development of autonomous and uncrewed systems. The announcement concerned an equity investment and specified no procurement of a ready-to-use navigation system for any particular platform.

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The defence industry is interested in sensing methods that could eventually supplement satellite navigation. Their usefulness will depend on whether devices meet performance requirements outside the laboratory, how much they cost to integrate and whether they can be maintained in service.

What could the Emirati industry gain?

The investment gives EDGE the opportunity to participate in technology development earlier than it could through the purchase of a finished device. For the UAE, much depends on the share of the work that Emirati companies could carry out independently, from integration and testing to subsequent maintenance. The announcement leaves open what rights EDGE would acquire to the technology and whether any eventual manufacturing would take place in the Emirates.

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Three developments would help assess the partnership: the announcement of a joint project, the publication of results from trials outside the laboratory and the identification of a customer ready to deploy the technology. These would clarify how the work is divided, how mature the technology is and whether there is demand for it.

How should the investment be judged?

The investment creates scope for cooperation. Its industrial impact will depend on what expertise EDGE develops through a specific project. Both the maturity of the device and the Emirati industry’s ability to carry on developing it will matter.