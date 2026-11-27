On Monday, 30 November, an important framework agreement concerning the M1 Abrams family of main battle tanks, purchased from the USA for the Polish Armed Forces, will be signed at Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne S.A. in Poznań.

On Monday, 30 November, an agreement covering the repair, inspection and servicing of M1A1FEP and M1A2SEPv3 main battle tanks will be signed at Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne S.A. in Poznań. Representatives of the government, parliament, the Polish Armed Forces and the defence industry will attend the ceremony. The framework agreement will be another step towards establishing support facilities in Poland’s defence industry to ensure the operation of M1A1FEP and M1A2SEPv3 main battle tanks and their support vehicles, which are in service with the Polish Armed Forces.

Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne S.A., in cooperation with General Dynamics Land Systems, BAE Systems Inc. and Allison Transmission Inc., is establishing a Regional Competence Centre to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for the combat vehicles listed above. Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 1 S.A. and Honeywell Aerospace Inc. are responsible for building similar facilities for the engines, namely the AGT1500 gas turbines. Developing MRO capabilities within Poland’s defence industry will help ensure the continued operation of equipment used not only by the Polish Armed Forces, but also by the US Army in Europe and other operators.