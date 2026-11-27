WIADOMOŚCI Polish Armed Forces and artificial intelligence. MoD signs an agreement with Palantir Photo . Palantir Technologies The Ministry of National Defence will sign a contract to acquire an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to support the command process. The tool in question is Maven Smart System, the flagship product of the US company Palantir.









Maven Smart System is primarily a platform based on data fusion and artificial intelligence technology. Its aim is to enhance capabilities, for example through a more efficient targeting process or more effective battlefield and/or logistics management. Maven is used to integrate data from various sources, from images and documents to all kinds of sensors, including drones, radar, passive reconnaissance systems and optronics.

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The system has an open architecture and can be connected to various sensors and command tools. Under the agreement the Ministry intends to conclude as part of the Saturn programme (the codename for the Polish programme under which the system will be acquired), the data will remain under the full control of the Polish Armed Forces.

Palantir Maven in the US, NATO and Ukraine

The Palantir system is used by the US and NATO forces, as well as by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which use Maven — and other Palantir solutions — among other things to strengthen their ability to intercept the attack drones Russia deploys in large numbers, including Shahed-class systems.

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Maven plays an important role in integrating data from thousands of distributed sensors of different types and identifying appropriate countermeasures. This enables Kyiv to strike most Russian drones effectively despite shortages of air defence systems and to plan deep strikes by Ukraine. In May, Palantir CEO Alex Karp met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital.

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