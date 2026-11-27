WIADOMOŚCI North Korea suspends aid to Russia Photo . Gawriił Grigorow / TASS / CC BY 4.0 Ukraine’s military intelligence has reported that North Korea has suspended its assistance to Russia. The bone of contention between Moscow and Pyongyang is said to be… the Republic of Korea.









An alliance spanning several years

The Kim Jong Un regime has been supporting Vladimir Putin’s war machine for more than three years. North Korea has bolstered Russia’s war against Ukraine not only with huge deliveries of ammunition, including ballistic missiles, but also by sending a contingent of at least tens of thousands of its own troops, who fought alongside Russian forces. In return, Moscow provided Pyongyang with technology to further develop and modernise North Korea’s missile and nuclear arsenals.

Relations between the two regimes developed so well that, during Putin’s visit to North Korea in June 2024, they signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership in Pyongyang. It is worth noting that a few months ago, Nikkei Asia calculated that North Korea had earned as much as $13 billion through its cooperation with the Kremlin in the three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Suspension of assistance

So what happened to bring North Korean aid to Moscow to a halt? According to the Kyiv Independent, citing information from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, tensions between Moscow and Pyongyang were reportedly sparked by a statement from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who offered to help improve relations between North Korea and the Republic of Korea. “North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reportedly responded in late October that such remarks were incompatible with the alliance between the two countries and demanded an explanation of Russia’s policy towards South Korea,” the report says.

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