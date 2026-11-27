WIADOMOŚCI Polish MiG-29s closer to Ukraine. Kyiv has accepted the proposal Polish MiG-29

Photo . Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl Ukraine has accepted Poland’s proposal to exchange MiG-29 fighter jets for drone and counter-drone technology, Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk has said.









The Deputy Minister of Defence spoke about Kyiv accepting Poland’s proposal on TVN24. Ukraine has agreed to Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz’s proposal to exchange MiG-29s for drone technology, the Deputy Minister said. Talks are now at the technical stage.

Cezary Tomczyk added that the technologies Ukraine possesses, including those used for reconnaissance, are unique worldwide, and that many of these systems are being or will be developed in Poland. Kyiv is expected to share not only drone-system technology, but also reconnaissance capabilities that enable threats to be detected early.

Deputy Minister Tomczyk had previously spoken about transferring two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a planned military aid package.

See also Poland Provided Ukraine with 10 MiG-29

The possibility of exchanging more Polish fighter jets for Ukrainian counter-drone systems was raised in December 2025. At the time, Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said publicly that he wanted Ukraine to share its expertise in drones and missiles with Poland. For a time, semi-official signals from Ukraine suggested that Kyiv expected Poland to cover the cost of modifying the jets. Representatives of Poland’s Ministry of National Defence replied that Warsaw could provide industrial capacity, but that the costs should be borne by its allies.

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