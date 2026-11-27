WIADOMOŚCI Poland honored American soldiers. They secured arms shipments for Ukraine Pamiątkowe zdjęcie polskiej delegacji z odznaczonymi amerykańskimi żołnierzami.

Photo . Jakub Stańdo US soldiers have been decorated with Polish Army Medals for their involvement in operations crucial to the security of our country and Ukraine. Their roles included, among others, the protection of weapon shipments.









The Polish Army Medal is awarded to foreigners or Polish citizens residing abroad for their merits in cooperation with the Polish Armed Forces. This decoration is granted by the Minister of National Defence based on the Act of 3 September 1999.

Polish delegation in Washington

These are the medals received by US soldiers who cooperated with the Polish cyber forces. Among them were:

Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley , Commander of the US 16th Air Force (the US Air Force cyber component),

, Commander of the US 16th Air Force (the US Air Force cyber component), Brig. Gen. Amy Bumgarner, former head of the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI).

The identities of the remaining personnel are classified due to the specific nature of their service.

The award ceremony took place in Washington. It was attended by Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk and the Commander of the Cyber Defence Forces Component, Maj. Gen. Dr Mariusz Chmielewski.

Americans helped Poles secure weapon shipments

As stated by a Ministry of National Defence (MON) representative on social media, the decorated military personnel conducted operations of key importance to the security of our country and Ukraine „shoulder to shoulder” with the Poles.

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One of their most significant tasks was the cyber protection of weapon shipments and logistical support for Ukraine.

Hundreds of attacks on key systems

„Polish cyber soldiers thwarted over 400 attempts at serious attacks on systems vital to military security,” stated the Deputy Defence Minister.

However, the details remain classified.

Tomczyk: The scale of threats increases year by year

The Ministry of National Defence representative emphasised that the scale of threats online is constantly growing, which shows that the cyber domain is now one of the primary front lines.