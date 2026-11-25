Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday that an agreement to procure lasers for the military to destroy drones could be signed within a few months.

Speaking to RMF 24, Kosiniak-Kamysz was asked how realistic the idea of the Polish military acquiring laser weapons was — a possibility being explored by the Armament Agency. The defence minister confirmed that the idea was realistic, pointing to ongoing progress in various technologies, including laser systems that could be used to destroy drones. He clarified that the current assessment was looking at production capacity and operational effectiveness. He added that “positive reports are already emerging in this area”.

Asked when Poland might acquire lasers to shoot down drones, Kosiniak-Kamysz said an agreement could be signed within the next few months. However, he stressed that he could not yet confirm when they would be delivered. In the spring, the Armament Agency announced plans to hold preliminary market consultations on two types of directed-energy laser weapon system: one capable of engaging targets at a range of at least one kilometre, and the other at a range of no less than 3 km.