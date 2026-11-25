WIADOMOŚCI Billions in spending. Russia’s military budget is the highest in years Michał Górski Photo. Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikipedia The Russian State Duma has adopted the draft federal budget. The Kremlin’s record spending on armaments, as reported by our website, is now confirmed.







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The State Duma has adopted the draft federal budget. Russian defence spending over the next few years (2027–2029) is set to total 50 trillion roubles, or around $609 billion.

How will this be spread across the individual years? Next year, Russia plans to spend 17.5 trillion roubles on armaments, or nearly $209 billion (around 787 billion zlotys). This represents a significant increase in armaments spending compared with 2026, when expenditure was set at $157.4 billion.

Spending in the following years is expected to be lower than in 2027, but will still be considerably higher than this year. In 2028, Russia officially plans to spend $202 billion on defence, followed by $198.4 billion the year after.

Returning to 2027, it is worth noting that it will be a record year for military spending. This will be Russia’s largest defence budget since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Furthermore, total expenditure in the Russian Federation’s budget next year will amount to $593.3 billion, meaning that as much as 35 per cent of all budget spending will go directly towards national defence.

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