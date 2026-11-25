Five Aircraft Used by russia to Terrorise Ukrainian Civilians Hit at Savasleyka Airfield 💥 On 24th November and overnight into 25th November, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck one of the key airfields used by russian military aviation. Savasleyka Airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Region was hit. This is where MiG-31 fighter jets take off carrying Kinzhal missiles, which the enemy uses to strike Ukrainian cities. According to preliminary information, three russian MiG-31s and two Su-34s were hit and will be unable to fly for some time. The extent of the damage and the exact number of aircraft affected are still being verified. There may be even better news to come. 🇺🇦 In Luhansk Region, near the settlement of Karavan-Solodkyi, a P-18 radar station was hit. It detects aerial targets at long range and provides targeting data to the enemy’s air defence systems. The russian radar network now has one less “eye”. This round of strikes also targeted the enemy’s fuel supplies and depots. Near Novosvitlivka in Luhansk Region, two fuel and lubricants depots and a logistics depot were hit. Another logistics depot was struck near Rozpasiivka, also in Luhansk Region. In Donetsk Region, a fuel and lubricants depot was hit near Ahronomichne, while an ammunition depot was struck near Novyi Svit. Without fuel, military vehicles cannot move; without ammunition, artillery falls silent. Every depot hit means fewer assaults and fewer strikes the enemy can carry out. The extent of the damage is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until russia completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! 💥 Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦