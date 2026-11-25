- WIADOMOŚCI
Ukraine has hit Russian refineries and an airport. More successful deep-strike attacks
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence reported attacks on two Rosneft refineries in Russia’s Samara Region and on the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Region, in the European part of Russia.
“The Syzran refinery has been attacked for at least the 10th time since August 2025. The Kuibyshev refinery in Samara was hit for the fifth time. Both facilities halted operations after the September attacks. The Russians spent two months repairing them, and now they are burning again,” the ministry said.
A Double Strike in Samara Region: Defence Forces Hit the Kuybyshev and Syzran Oil Refineries On the night of 25th November, two oil refineries in Samara Region caught fire. The Defence Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with the “Chernaya Iskra” resistance movement operating inside russia, struck the Kuybyshev Oil Refinery in Samara and the Syzran Oil Refinery in Syzran. At the Kuybyshev Oil Refinery, a direct hit and fire were reported. The targets included the AVT-4 and AVT-5 crude oil distillation units, a catalytic reforming unit and two storage tanks. The facility is one of the largest oil refineries in the Samara group and is part of the Rosneft structure. Its annual refining capacity is approximately 7 million tonnes of crude oil. Thick smoke rose above the Syzran Oil Refinery, where a large-scale fire broke out on the premises. According to preliminary information, the following units were hit: the AVT-6 crude oil distillation unit, the sulphur treatment unit, the catalytic reforming unit, the hydrotreating unit and the isomerisation unit, as well as two storage tanks. Meanwhile, damage from previous strikes is being assessed in Rostov Region. The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, hit on 23rd November, has suspended operations. In Azov, two storage tanks at the Flash Energy LLC oil depot were destroyed and four more damaged following the strike on 16th November. At the Azovskaya-3 oil depot, four tanks were destroyed and another five damaged. Exercising their right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the russian aggressor and compelling russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! 💥 Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦— General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@GeneralStaffUA) November 25, 2026
According to the Ukrainian ministry, the two facilities can process more than 15 million tonnes of crude oil a year combined. The Syzran refinery produces aviation fuel for military aircraft, while the Kuibyshev refinery supplies petroleum products to the Central and Southern Military Districts. The ministry stressed that both sites are important military targets and that attacking them deprives the aggressor of the fuel needed to continue the war.
Five Aircraft Used by russia to Terrorise Ukrainian Civilians Hit at Savasleyka Airfield 💥 On 24th November and overnight into 25th November, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck one of the key airfields used by russian military aviation. Savasleyka Airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Region was hit. This is where MiG-31 fighter jets take off carrying Kinzhal missiles, which the enemy uses to strike Ukrainian cities. According to preliminary information, three russian MiG-31s and two Su-34s were hit and will be unable to fly for some time. The extent of the damage and the exact number of aircraft affected are still being verified. There may be even better news to come. 🇺🇦 In Luhansk Region, near the settlement of Karavan-Solodkyi, a P-18 radar station was hit. It detects aerial targets at long range and provides targeting data to the enemy’s air defence systems. The russian radar network now has one less “eye”. This round of strikes also targeted the enemy’s fuel supplies and depots. Near Novosvitlivka in Luhansk Region, two fuel and lubricants depots and a logistics depot were hit. Another logistics depot was struck near Rozpasiivka, also in Luhansk Region. In Donetsk Region, a fuel and lubricants depot was hit near Ahronomichne, while an ammunition depot was struck near Novyi Svit. Without fuel, military vehicles cannot move; without ammunition, artillery falls silent. Every depot hit means fewer assaults and fewer strikes the enemy can carry out. The extent of the damage is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until russia completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! 💥 Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦— General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@GeneralStaffUA) November 25, 2026
A successful strike was also carried out against the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Region. “MiG-31Ks, which carry Kinzhal missiles, are stationed there. Their take-offs from this airfield regularly trigger air-raid alerts across Ukraine. Hitting the airfield limits the enemy’s ability to terrorise our civilian population. Fix it. We’ll be back!” the ministry concluded mockingly.
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian deep-strike attacks have put more than 55% of Russia’s oil-refining capacity out of action. “This is a completely justified response when Russia refuses to de-escalate and attacks our energy infrastructure,” the president said.