WIADOMOŚCI A Russian factory producing Iskander missiles has disappeared. New image after Ukrainian strike Jakub Palowski Photo. Exilenova+ A vacant lot can be seen today where one of the workshops at the rocket factory in Votkinsk once stood. Russia produces ballistic missiles for Iskander-M systems there. A satellite image published on 24 November by the Exilenova+ group shows the aftermath of the demolition of a building damaged in February, when Ukrainian forces struck the factory with Flamingo missiles.







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The demolished workshop housed an electroplating plant and a press shop. In the first satellite images taken after the February attack, analysts from the CyberBoroshno group pointed to a large breach in the roof. The November image, described by the Ukrainian outlet Militarnyi, shows that the site has now been cleared. The impact of the workshop’s loss on missile production rates remains unknown.

See also Flamingo in action. Attack on Russian arms factories

Attack on the Votkinsk factory

The strike took place overnight on 20–21 February 2026. Ukraine’s General Staff said that Ukrainian-made FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles were used in the attack. Udmurtia’s governor, Aleksandr Brechalov, confirmed at the time that a facility in the region had been attacked and damaged. The republic’s authorities reported 11 injuries, with three people taken to hospital.