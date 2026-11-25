WIADOMOŚCI Polish-British missiles for the Miecznik and beyond. Important agreement signed Michał Górski Photo. Polish Army Poland and the UK will jointly produce CAMM-MR missiles. An intergovernmental agreement on the matter was signed in Gdynia.







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On Tuesday 24 November 2026, an intergovernmental agreement was signed setting out the principles of cooperation needed to develop the CAMM-MR (Common Anti-Air Modular Missile – Medium Range). These missiles are intended to form a key part of Poland’s integrated, layered air and missile defence system.

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“Detailed analyses and research, including simulations, are essential for the further development of the Polish-British missile, which will be a key component of the integrated, layered air and missile defence system under construction. The agreement also provides for the British and Polish sides to secure the funding required to carry out the work covered by the P&A agreement,” the Polish Armed Forces website reports.

The signing of the programme agreement on the joint production of the missiles coincided with the keel-laying ceremony for the vessel under construction, ORP “Huragan”. The missiles are to be fitted to the frigates under the Miecznik programme. Next, contracts will need to be signed for the delivery of this weaponry to the frigates.

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