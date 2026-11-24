WIADOMOŚCI AWACS for Poland. NATO responds to Russian provocations Michał Górski Photo. www.nato.int Monday’s meeting of the North Atlantic Council brings tangible benefits for Poland. An AWACS early-warning aircraft is set to bolster our defences. Further reinforcements are also likely.







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Deputy Minister of National Defence Paweł Zalewski said that, at the North Atlantic Council meeting in Brussels convened in response to Friday’s violation of Polish airspace by Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, some of Poland’s proposals to strengthen its defences had received a positive response from other NATO member states.

NATO’s highest decision-making body was reportedly set to decide that Poland’s air defences would be bolstered by an AWACS early-warning aircraft belonging to the North Atlantic Alliance. Poland was also reportedly seeking further support for its defences from other aircraft available to NATO member states. At a press conference on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz appealed to the allies not only for an AWACS aircraft, but also for F-35s.

“I will ask the North Atlantic Alliance, directly through the NATO Secretary General, to provide additional forces and assets as part of the Eastern Sentry mission. We need even greater support,” the Minister of National Defence said.

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