WIADOMOŚCI A new source of F-16s for Ukraine? Europe negotiates with the Pentagon Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. United States Air Force / Facebook European countries are in talks with the Pentagon about transferring F-16 fighter jets from the US Air National Guard to Ukraine. The aircraft would strengthen defences against Russian jet-powered drones. Kyiv is seeking to acquire a further 40 F-16s.







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The negotiations were disclosed by Derk Boswijk of the Dutch Ministry of Defence at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada. European governments are looking for additional aircraft in the United States for the Ukrainian Air Force, which already uses F-16s to combat Russian drones and cruise missiles.

See also Ukraine needs another 40 F-16s. Fighter jet readiness problem

The talks concern aircraft belonging to the US Air National Guard. Their transfer would supplement deliveries from European operators of this type of fighter. So far, Ukraine has received F-16AM/BMs from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, with Belgium set to join them in the near future.

The need to increase the number of F-16s was raised on 17 November by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format. He said then that the time required for maintenance and repairs to aircraft already in Ukrainian service remained a significant problem.

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“We need more fighter jets. More F-16s,” Zelenskyy said. He specified that Ukraine needed a further 40 aircraft.

According to the Ukrainian president, aircraft that effectively combat Russian aerial threats spend a great deal of time on the ground undergoing repairs and being prepared for their next sorties. A larger fleet would make it possible to keep more fighters ready for combat missions.

What are F-16s doing in Ukraine?

Ukrainian F-16 pilots use AIM-9 Sidewinder and AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, as well as the aircraft’s 20 mm Vulcan cannon, against Russian drones. The aircraft help repel attacks on cities and infrastructure by intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

Pods carrying 70 mm laser-guided rockets fitted with the APKWS II system have also been spotted on Ukrainian F-16s. This weapon allows drones to be engaged at a lower cost than using standard anti-aircraft missiles carried by fighters.

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The APKWS kit, developed by BAE Systems, converts unguided rockets, including those from the Hydra 70 family, into precision-guided munitions. Its guidance module enables the rocket to be directed towards a laser-designated target. The manufacturer says the system has also proved effective against aerial targets, including drones and low-flying cruise missiles.