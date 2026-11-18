WIADOMOŚCI Ukraine needs another 40 F-16s. Fighter jet readiness problem AM Artur Marciniak Ukrainian F-16

Photo. Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa)/X Ukraine needs 40 additional F-16 fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format. He explained that lengthy inspections and repairs were limiting the availability of aircraft used to counter Russian drones and missiles. Kyiv is also seeking more French Mirage jets and faster deliveries of air-launched weapons.







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At Tuesday’s Ramstein meeting, held on 17 November at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Zelenskyy drew attention to the difficulties of keeping Ukraine’s F-16s operational. He stressed that the aircraft played an important role in repelling Russian air attacks but required time-consuming maintenance.

“We need another 40 F-16 fighter jets,” the Ukrainian president said, thanking the countries participating in the air coalition for their support to date.

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Zelenskyy did not disclose how many aircraft were currently undergoing repairs or the operational readiness of Ukraine’s F-16 fleet.

The problem relates primarily to keeping the used F-16AM/BM aircraft supplied to Ukraine by its European allies in service. As Defence24 reported, these aircraft are heavily used, and some of the required inspections have to be carried out outside Ukraine, including in Belgium. This means taking aircraft out of combat operations temporarily.

In October, Zelenskyy spoke with representatives of US aerospace company Lockheed Martin about the possibility of expanding F-16 maintenance and repair services in Ukraine. Developing domestic servicing capacity could reduce downtime and increase the number of aircraft available for missions.

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Mirage sooner, Rafale in the longer term

The Ukrainian president also discussed plans to acquire more types of Western combat aircraft. Kyiv is seeking to bring Swedish Gripens into service as soon as possible and, in the longer term, to acquire French Rafales.

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Zelenskyy stressed, however, that preparing to operate Rafales — including training pilots and technical personnel — would take time. Ukraine is therefore looking to its European partners to supply more Mirage fighter jets, which could bolster its combat capabilities sooner.

As Defence24 previously reported, Ukraine plans to acquire as many as 250–300 Western combat aircraft over several years, including F-16s, Gripens and Rafales. However, fulfilling these plans will depend, among other things, on aircraft availability, production capacity and funding for the purchases.

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Air-launched missiles also needed

Zelenskyy also called for increased deliveries of weapons for aircraft already in service. In particular, he pointed to air-to-air missiles used to engage Russian aerial targets.

The Ukrainian air force uses Western fighter jets, among other things, to intercept cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including the jet-powered drones that Russia is using increasingly often.

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