WIADOMOŚCI NATO for Donbas? US pitches proposal to Ukraine Michał Górski Photo. Wolodymyr Zelensky/X President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the United States has proposed for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance. However, they set a condition – Kyiv must agree to certain concessions.







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Withdrawing from the Donbas in exchange for the prospect of NATO membership? The Americans reportedly put forward such a suggestion to the Ukrainian President in recent days. As Volodymyr Zelenskyy added, Kyiv is currently discussing a comprehensive package of security guarantees with partners, although they are still far from developing specific solutions.

„I have repeatedly said that Ukraine is not withdrawing and is not surrendering its lands to terrorists. The Americans posed the question: »If Ukraine is in NATO, will it withdraw from the Donbas?« Such a proposal has appeared for the first time,” Zelenskyy said on Friday.