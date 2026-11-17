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KOMENTARZ French radars, South Korean batteries: Can Iraq merge them into one air defence system? Patryk Radke Photo. @IraqNato/X.com Baghdad says new air defence systems will arrive soon, though it has not said what the first shipment will contain. Iraq already has French radars, an operations centre and a contract for South Korean batteries. The test for Iraq’s commanders will come when they have to make these elements work together.







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What is due to arrive 'soon'?

On 12 November, General Muhannad Ghalib Al-Asadi, the commander of Iraq’s air defence forces, said the first batches of equipment Iraq had ordered would arrive shortly. He named neither the systems nor their suppliers and gave no delivery date. Two days earlier, Iraq’s finance minister had directed that funding be provided for a contract to buy systems from South Korea. Iraq ordered the Cheongung-II (M-SAM II) systems in September 2024. The prime contractor, LIG Nex1, put the value of the deal at about US$2.8 billion.

At a defence exhibition in Riyadh in February, a Hanwha Aerospace representative told Janes that the first Cheongung-II systems were expected to reach Iraq in 2028. The exact delivery schedule had yet to be finalised, the representative said. The Iraqi commander’s November announcement does not confirm that the delivery has been brought forward.

Baghdad already has radars and an operations centre

Iraq brought Thales GM403 surveillance radars into service before ordering the South Korean batteries. At the time of the purchase, Iraq’s Ministry of Defence said the French radars would complement its US-made TPS-77 radars. In June 2024, Iraq opened a new operations centre for its Air Defence Command. The US-led coalition’s military mission in Iraq ended in late September 2026. According to The National, the coalition also withdrew its air defence equipment.

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The Cheongung-II has its own multifunction radar. The French GM403 serves a different purpose: airspace surveillance. For Baghdad, the question is whether Iraqi commanders will be able to use data from surveillance radars to coordinate the new batteries with units already in service. Public statements do not specify the planned extent of that integration.

The test after delivery

Al-Asadi said Iraq was already sending military personnel to train in the countries supplying the equipment. He also announced live-fire drills in which artillery already in service would be used against drones. He did not indicate that the drills would involve any of the newly ordered systems.

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