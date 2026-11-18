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KOMENTARZ France leads NATO's AI race, leaving Poland behind as Paris launches its own centre Aleksander Olech Photo. www.elements.envato.com France has taken a decisive step towards establishing an international centre for military artificial intelligence, strengthening its position in a competition that has also involved Poland.







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On 12 November 2026, Paris announced the creation of the International Center for AI in Defence (ICAID) in Rennes, with 6 allied countries already expressing interest and representatives from 22 nations expected at its inaugural conference. France is moving ahead without waiting for NATO’s approval, although the centre has yet to receive formal Alliance accreditation. The decision could give Paris considerable influence over the development of military AI, future doctrines and technological cooperation between allied armed forces.

The new centre will hold its inaugural conference on 19–20 November, with formal commitments from participating countries expected in March 2027 and the start of full activities planned for summer 2027. According to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, ICAID will initially employ at least 34 civilian and military specialists, including 17 French personnel.

Its principal responsibilities will include improving interoperability, developing common standards, exchanging lessons from military operations and assessing the reliability of artificial intelligence systems. Importantly, ICAID will not develop combat algorithms or manufacture military equipment. Its role will be to establish the rules, methods and expertise needed to employ AI across multinational forces.

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France originally intended to establish a NATO Centre of Excellence dedicated to artificial intelligence. However, the Alliance has suspended the creation of new centres while reviewing its existing policy. Paris has therefore decided to proceed independently, while retaining the ambition of obtaining NATO accreditation in the future.

This distinction matters: ICAID is not yet a NATO institution, and the 6 interested countries have not formally committed themselves to participation. Nevertheless, France has already secured political momentum. Germany and the United Kingdom previously expressed support for the Rennes initiative, while the broader international structure is now taking shape.

See also France embraces adaptive deterrence. Poland joins forward nuclear deterrence programme

The development is particularly important for Poland. As Defence24.com reported in June 2026, Warsaw intended to compete for the establishment of a NATO AI Centre of Excellence, with an initiative promoted by the SET Foundation and supported by the Defence Institute and Polish experts. Poland’s arguments included its position on NATO’s eastern flank, experience in countering Russian hybrid threats, cyber-security capabilities and access to lessons from the war in Ukraine.

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Italy was also discussed in the wider competition for influence over military AI. However, while Poland presented its ambitions, France built a coalition of supporters and moved towards establishing an institution. As we reported again in October, Paris had already secured the backing of London and Berlin. There has been no formal NATO decision selecting France over Poland, but the difference in progress is now evident.

The importance of this project extends far beyond prestige or the location of another international military institution. Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing the conduct of warfare, from intelligence analysis and target identification to military logistics, electronic warfare, cyber defence and autonomous systems. Both offensive and defensive capabilities are developing rapidly, while the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of combining drones, sensors, data and advanced software.

See also France moves ahead of Poland in NATO AI race. Germany and the UK back Rennes

NATO must therefore develop common procedures, training programmes and doctrines that allow allied forces to employ these technologies effectively. In May 2026, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier confirmed that NATO was already employing the Maven Smart System and experimenting with AI in military training. France’s initiative responds directly to this transformation.

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