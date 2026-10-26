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ANALIZA France moves ahead of Poland in NATO AI race. Germany and the UK back Rennes Aleksander Olech Photo. CyberDefence24/Canva France has secured the support of Germany and the United Kingdom for the establishment of a NATO Centre of Excellence dedicated to artificial intelligence in Rennes. According to the French publication La Lettre, Paris expects the project to receive NATO approval before Christmas, with the centre scheduled to open in 2027. This is an important development for Poland, which presented its own proposal for a NATO AI Centre of Excellence earlier this year. Warsaw now risks losing the opportunity to host one of the institutions that could shape the future of military artificial intelligence within the Alliance.







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The French initiative is being promoted by General Cyril Carcy, France’s Military Representative to NATO, and Bertrand Rondepierre, Director of the French Defence Artificial Intelligence Agency (AMIAD). Both have been working to secure support from European capitals, with Germany and the UK now backing the project. Although NATO has not yet formally approved the centre, France has already built a significant political coalition. Paris wants to open the institution in 2027.

As we argued in June on Defence24.com, Poland also has strong arguments for hosting such a centre. The initiative was launched by the SET Foundation and later supported by the Defence Institute and other Polish experts. Poland already hosts two NATO Centres of Excellence, dedicated to counter-intelligence in Kraków and military police in Bydgoszcz. However, the competition for an AI centre concerns more than prestige. It means influence over NATO doctrines, technological standards, military training and the development of future operational capabilities.

See also Poland should fight to become a host nation for NATO AI Centre

France is winning political support

Rennes is already an important centre for French military cyber-security and artificial intelligence. The city hosts AMIAD and institutions connected to France’s defence technological development. Paris is investing heavily in military AI, autonomous systems and advanced computing. The French proposal therefore combines existing military infrastructure, industrial capabilities and political support from major European allies.

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The backing of Germany and the United Kingdom is particularly important. These are two of NATO’s most influential European military powers, with substantial technological and industrial capabilities. France understands that establishing a Centre of Excellence requires more than presenting a strong proposal. It requires financing, international cooperation and political support within NATO. Paris has been building that support for months.

For Poland, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult. Warsaw has considerable experience in cyber-security, countering Russian hybrid threats and developing defence technologies. Polish institutions also have access to experience from the war in Ukraine, including the military use of drones, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare. However, while Poland has the expertise, France has already secured support from key NATO members. No comparable international coalition backing a Polish location has been publicly announced.

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Poland still has options

One possibility is direct cooperation with France. As we indicated in June, Poland could seek to co-create the centre in Rennes and secure an important role for Polish military and technological experts. The Polish-French Treaty of Nancy provides an additional political framework for such cooperation. Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Emmanuel Macron could use this opportunity to strengthen cooperation in military AI, cyber defence and counter-drone technologies. It would also require coordination between the Polish government and the Presidential Chancellery.

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There is also another option. Poland could propose a NATO Centre of Excellence dedicated to quantum technologies. The Alliance has identified quantum computing, secure communications and sensing as important areas for future military development. Poland has scientific institutions, technological companies and developing infrastructure that could support such an initiative. However, this would again require a clear political decision, financing and a coalition of interested NATO members.

France has moved from presenting its AI initiative to securing the support of Germany and the United Kingdom, while NATO’s decision is expected before the end of 2026. Poland must now decide whether to continue competing for the location, seek a significant role in the French project or develop another technological specialisation within the Alliance. Estonia demonstrated how a Centre of Excellence can strengthen a country’s position by establishing the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn.