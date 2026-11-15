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KOMENTARZ Private aircraft to play enemy forces in French Air Force training exercises JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Envato A-4N Skyhawk, Alpha Jet and L-39 Albatros aircraft will simulate enemy forces during training exercises for the French armed forces. The services will be provided by a consortium led by SDTS, involving Babcock France and working in cooperation with Top Aces France. The programme will include air combat training and air–ground cooperation exercises. The contract will run for six years, with an option to extend it by a further two years.







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On 9 November, Canadian company Top Aces, which specialises in adversary air training, announced that its French subsidiary would participate in the programme. The contractors were selected through a procurement procedure conducted by the French Ministry of Defence via the Armed Forces Commissariat Service. The total contract value could reach €450 million, covering services provided by all partners.

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During the exercises, aircraft operated by private contractors will simulate enemy air operations. This is the essence of Red Air training, in which designated aircrews play the role of hostile air forces, carrying out missions tailored to specific exercise scenarios. This enables participating units to refine their tactics under conditions resembling actual combat. The contractors will be responsible for mission planning, conducting briefings and executing flights, before providing tactical data and reviewing the conduct and results of the exercises with participants.

Top Aces France, the French subsidiary of the Canadian company, will provide upgraded A-4N Skyhawk aircraft in the Advanced Aggressor Fighter configuration, alongside Alpha Jet aircraft. According to the company, the Skyhawks« systems and sensors will enable them to replicate advanced airborne threats. Both aircraft types will primarily be based at Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne Airport, from where they will be deployed to exercise areas across France.

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Babcock France will provide upgraded L-39 Albatros aircraft, which it will operate and maintain from Dijon-Bourgogne air base. The contractors« aircraft will participate in exercises alongside French Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets. The training will include within-visual-range air combat manoeuvring and the preparation of Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs).

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