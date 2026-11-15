WIADOMOŚCI

ANALIZA

KOMENTARZ Russia’s ‘master key’ in talks on European security Michał Górski Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Photo. MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia)/X As peace negotiations continue, the concept of a „European security architecture” is returning to public debate. How should this term be understood, and what underlying agenda lies behind this diplomatic language?







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The European Political Community summit is under way in Dublin. The event will be attended by 50 representatives of countries from around the world, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among the topics to be discussed are the war in Ukraine and possible scenarios for ending it. During the recent negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where representatives of the United States accompanied the Russian and Ukrainian delegations (while European Union representatives observed the talks), the issue of the so-called European security architecture emerged in media coverage.

Soviet terminology

Among those who have written about the harmful effects of using such terminology is Dr Sławomir Dębski, former director of the Polish Institute of International Affairs, who pointed out that the concept of a „European security architecture” has Soviet origins. „The term is associated with the Soviet demand and the Russian dream of having the Americans withdraw their troops from Europe. It was introduced into diplomatic jargon by Molotov in 1954, then by Gromyko in 1969, and it is this tradition that Putin and his 2021 ultimatum draw upon,” he wrote. He also noted that, for years, the Americans had used the term »security of Europe« in contrast to Russian nomenclature, thereby emphasising the US role in ensuring that security.

„The fact that the Russians are returning to this issue should be linked to the Trump administration’s efforts to persuade Putin to resume talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. Witkoff is reported to have recently proposed that the discussions should concern not only Ukraine but the entire European »security architecture«, including, among other things, American bases in Poland and the presence of US troops in Europe,” Dr Dębski concluded.

Ad

Robert Pszczel, an analyst at the Centre for Eastern Studies and former director of the NATO Information Office in Moscow, commented in a similar vein: „Yes, Moscow has always promoted the term „European security architecture”, primarily as a skeleton key for opening up discussions about „indivisible security” – read: special rights.”

Kallas: Ceasefire first, everything else afterwards

The term promoted by the Russian side was taken up by the American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Towards the end of the following week, the latter even wrote on X: „President Trump today advanced an important discussion with several European leaders on the need for a broader European security architecture that could help establish the conditions for a lasting peace.”

Unfortunately, the EU’s chief diplomat also adopted this terminology, although it can be assumed that she did so deliberately to highlight Russia’s inconsistency and lack of credibility. Before the start of the European Political Community summit in Dublin, Kaja Kallas said: „The proper sequence of steps is essential: first, a ceasefire so that the bombardment of civilians actually stops, followed by talks on a peace agreement. Only then will it be possible to discuss the security architecture in Europe,” she stressed, adding that „a European security architecture already exists”. She cited documents such as the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the Budapest Memorandum as examples, describing them as „documents in which Russia also agreed to the current security architecture in Europe. The problem is that Russia does not comply with these agreements,” she continued.

Ad