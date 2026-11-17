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ANALIZA French troops in Ukraine. Did Macron bypass Parliament? Aleksander Olech Photo. Faces Of The World/flickr.com/CC BY 2.0 France has been conducting military activities in Ukraine since 2022 and has increased the number of its personnel in recent months. However, this does not mean that French combat units have been deployed to fight Russia.







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According to Le Monde, French soldiers are primarily carrying out training and technical support missions. Interestingly, the presence of military personnel in a country engaged in a full-scale war does not necessarily mean that the French government is obliged to inform Parliament. This is a particularly important finding in the context of preparations for the possible deployment of the Coalition of the Willing’s forces to Ukraine.

See also French troops secretly operating in Ukraine? Poland at the centre of Mission Volia

As we previously reported on Defence24.com, RFI revealed the existence of a confidential mission known as Volia. Meanwhile, Le Monde has confirmed that small groups of French military personnel have been conducting similar activities since February 2022. France is now reinforcing the coordination unit at its embassy in Kyiv, headed by a three-star general. He previously led Task Force Ukraine in Paris, which was responsible for coordinating French military assistance.

Moreover, the French presence is not limited to training and equipment maintenance. Personnel from the Special Operations Command and France’s external intelligence agency (DGSE) are also operating in Ukraine. Some are reportedly conducting observation missions very close to the front line. However, intelligence activities, the training of Ukrainian soldiers, direct participation in combat and the presence of special forces must be clearly distinguished.

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A debate is now taking place in France over whether these activities were conducted by military personnel and intelligence officers who were legally authorised to operate in Ukraine. The controversy concerns not only the fact that Paris was much more involved than it had publicly acknowledged, but also whether its actions complied with the French Constitution.

Did Macron violate the Constitution?

This is one of the most interesting aspects of the entire case. Article 35 of the French Constitution requires the government to inform Parliament of a military intervention abroad within three days of its commencement. If the operation lasts more than four months, its continuation requires parliamentary approval.

However, the French Parliament was not informed about Mission Volia, raising questions about the legal basis for the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine. Interestingly, not every overseas military mission automatically falls under this procedure.

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A French Senate report published on 8 April 2026 indicates that the classification of military operations takes into account several factors, including the number of personnel deployed, the level of threat and the intention to engage in combat. Under French law, a small group of soldiers training Ukrainians is therefore not necessarily treated in the same way as a military contingent deployed to conduct warfare.

This does not mean that the matter has been definitively resolved. The question remains where the line should be drawn between limited military assistance and an operation that the government is obliged to report to Parliament. This also creates a potentially dangerous precedent that a future French president could exploit to deploy small groups of soldiers abroad without parliamentary scrutiny.

France is preparing for the next stage

The latest revelations are also important for the future of the Coalition of the Willing. France and the United Kingdom are preparing for the possible deployment of multinational forces to Ukraine following a cessation of hostilities. Their principal responsibilities would include training Ukrainian soldiers, maintaining equipment, providing logistical support and strengthening the Ukrainian army’s ability to conduct independent military operations in the future. What makes this particularly interesting is that these are essentially the same tasks France has already been carrying out for months.

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In other words, French personnel are already performing precisely these duties, albeit on a much smaller scale. Reinforcing the French presence in Kyiv is intended to facilitate preparations for a future operation. At the same time, on 9 November, the European Union decided to establish a coordination presence for its EUMAM military assistance mission directly in Ukraine.

Poland remains another interesting aspect of this development. The most complex repairs to Western military equipment still require systems to be transported to Polish territory. Establishing appropriate maintenance facilities in Ukraine would reduce the need for such transfers and allow equipment to return to service more quickly. Moreover, more than 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Poland.

See also France embraces adaptive deterrence. Poland joins forward nuclear deterrence programme

There is also the question of security. The scale of the French military presence has depended partly on American intelligence support, airspace protection and evacuation capabilities. If even small military teams require such protection, how does Europe intend to secure a much larger Coalition of the Willing contingent, particularly when the Americans have indicated that they will not participate directly in the coalition’s deployment?

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