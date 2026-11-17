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Trump visits Manila ahead of historic summit in China
Donald Trump has travelled to Manila. The Philippine capital will be a stop for the US president before he heads to Shenzhen, China, where a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is due to take place on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The American leader’s visit is primarily linked to the upcoming trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, China and Russia. The historic event is due to take place this Thursday, 19 November, in Shenzhen, China. Before then, Trump is also expected to meet representatives of the QUAD alliance, which, alongside the US, comprises Japan, Australia and India. The unofficial aim of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is to contain China’s expansion in the Indo-Pacific region. The Philippines will also host a meeting of ASEAN countries (11 nations in Southeast Asia).
Historic meeting in Shenzhen
Thursday’s meeting in Shenzhen, China, will be a historic event. For the first time, US, Chinese and Russian leaders will hold trilateral talks. The leaders of these countries did have the opportunity to speak together at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019, but a meeting involving only the three leaders is unprecedented. Under President Nixon and Secretary of State Kissinger, there was a so-called strategic triangle, but it always involved separate bilateral meetings and separate talks between Washington and Beijing, and Washington and Moscow.
According to information reported by The Independent, the talks in Shenzhen are expected to cover nuclear arsenals, the development of artificial intelligence and the war in Iran. Ukraine was not mentioned, although it is hard to imagine the subject being left out entirely. The US president is also said not to have ruled out meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though it is unclear whether Trump will be able to make it happen.
Protests in the Philippines
The US president’s arrival in Manila has stirred considerable emotion among Filipinos. Some residents are protesting against the Pax Silica project, which, in broad terms, would involve the mass production of semiconductors in the Philippines. The planned factories could occupy as much as 4,000 acres, prompting opposition from local farmers and Indigenous people.
When considering the Philippines and its importance to the US, the concept of the so-called First Island Chain should not be overlooked. It links Okinawa Prefecture with Taiwan and the aforementioned Philippines. It forms a natural defensive barrier, making it harder for the Chinese navy and air force to reach the open waters of the Pacific Ocean.