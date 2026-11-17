WIADOMOŚCI Slovakia is interested in Poland’s anti-drone system. Lithuania wants the Barracuda-500 Michał Górski Photo. MON Lithuania has expressed interest in acquiring Barracuda-500 missiles, which will be produced in Poland. Slovakia, meanwhile, is interested in the anti-drone solutions used in the SAN system. Poland’s Defence Minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, shared the information in Brussels.







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A meeting of NATO defence ministers took place in Brussels. The Polish delegation discussed, among other things, strengthening transatlantic cooperation and defence contracts for the region. Elbridge Colby, a representative of the Pentagon, also attended.

At a short press conference, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that contacts with the leadership of the US Department of Defense take place every week, and that the United States can count on Warsaw’s support in opening the European market to American industry and moving military equipment production from the United States to Europe. He added that Poland also supports including other NATO allies outside the European Union in these arrangements, such as the United Kingdom and Turkey.

According to the Polish side, the “green light” for a permanent US military presence in Poland was confirmed once again. Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski, who chaired the Ministry of National Defence team dealing with the bases, met with Secretary William J. Cappelletti to discuss the matter. “We can be optimistic about this,” the deputy minister said.

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According to information conveyed to the Polish side by Elbridge Colby, the review of US force deployments in Europe is nearing completion, and the report is due to reach the White House in the first few days of December. Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz said that “good or very good decisions” await Poland. He also expressed confidence that this policy would be maintained by US President Donald Trump.

Baltic states interested in Barracuda-500 missiles

Bilateral talks also took place on the sidelines of the summit. According to information shared by Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz, Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence has expressed interest in purchasing Barracuda-500 cruise missiles, with a range of 900 kilometres. The missiles are to be produced in Poland.