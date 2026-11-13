WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ A shared region, shared challenges. The Polish-Czech strategic partnership Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Jakub Wiech/Energetyka24 On 9 November, CEVRO University in Prague hosted a conference as part of the project „New Central Europe – An Attempt to Redefine Regional Cooperation in a Changing Reality”, dedicated to Polish-Czech cooperation and the broader regional balance of power in Central and Eastern Europe. The event was organised by the Prague Centre for Transatlantic Relations and the Sobieski Institute, with Defence24 serving as a media partner.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The conference focused primarily on how countries in the region, particularly Poland and the Czech Republic, can cooperate to strengthen their capabilities in security, international politics, economic development and infrastructure.

The first panel addressed security and geopolitics. Participants included Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jarosław Gromadziński, currently associated with the Defence Institute and former Commander of Eurocorps; Tomáš Pojar, Vice-Rector for International Relations at CEVRO University, former National Security Adviser to the Czech Prime Minister and former Ambassador to Israel; and Tomasz Szatkowski, Secretary-General of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament, former Polish Ambassador to NATO and former Deputy Minister of National Defence. The author of this article had the pleasure of moderating the panel.

See also Poland and Czechia: Towards a strategic partnership

The speakers agreed that geography, the threat posed by the Russian Federation and a shared perception of the regional security environment are among the fundamental factors shaping their countries« policies. Another interesting issue concerned the distinction between cooperation in the northern and southern parts of the region, with relations between Stockholm and Warsaw highlighted as a positive example.

Ad

In practice, this means that Poland and the Czech Republic, despite their differences, belong to the same region and face similar security challenges. The discussion was firmly rooted in the realities of NATO’s eastern flank and explored whether Central and Eastern Europe could become something more than merely a defensive frontier.

General Gromadziński summarised the essence of the discussion in straightforward terms: „The answer to the question of whether to cooperate is simple. Look at the map. We cannot change geography.”

See also Czechia to Purchase Four More SPYDER Defence Systems

The discussion on economic cooperation brought together Jadwiga Emilewicz, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development, currently associated with the Sobieski Institute; Vít Dostál, Director of the Association for International Affairs (AMO) and former Chairman of the Programme Council of the Czech-Polish Forum; Jan Růžička, Senior Adviser to the shareholders of PPF Group; and Mateusz Stańczyk, Vice-President of the Sobieski Institute, co-author and editor-in-chief of the report, and a member of the Polish-Czech Business Council. The panel was moderated by Martin Ehl of Hospodářské noviny.

Ad

Trade between Poland and the Czech Republic increased from just over €5 billion in 2004 to €39 billion in 2025. The Czech Republic is now the second-largest destination for Polish foreign direct investment, while both economies remain highly industrialised. Industry accounts for more than 21% of gross value added in Poland and over 25% in the Czech Republic.

The discussion identified several specific areas in which closer cooperation would be beneficial, including the defence industry, energy, infrastructure and capital markets. Participants also presented a proposed cooperation agenda, known as MOST, intended to move beyond general declarations and introduce practical measures such as regular intergovernmental consultations, the prioritisation of investments and the development of common positions in Brussels.

The final panel focused on connectivity and the Three Seas Initiative. It was moderated by Maciej Ruczaj, Senior Fellow at the Prague Centre for Transatlantic Relations, former Director of the Polish Institute in Prague and former Polish Ambassador to Slovakia.

Ad