WIADOMOŚCI Ukraine and Norway unveil DESNA. The anti-drone system is already at the front Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Envato Ukraine and Norway have announced the development of a new anti-drone system called DESNA. It combines Norwegian technology with low-cost, mass-produced Ukrainian missiles. The system has already been tested in combat.







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The system was announced by Ukraine’s and Norway’s defence ministers, Yevhen Khmara and Tore O. Sandvik. Norwegian defence company Kongsberg and an unnamed Ukrainian partner took part in the project. The use of low-cost Ukrainian missiles is expected to be particularly important amid a global shortage of air-defence missiles. In recent months, Norway has purchased and supplied Ukraine with several such systems. The price of the system and its missiles has not been disclosed.

KONGSBERG delivers the DESNA air defence system to Ukraine https://t.co/UVNTLTFWUz #ukraine #airdefence #DESNA — KONGSBERG (@kongsbergasa) November 24, 2026

The ministers also signed a letter of intent enabling the Norwegian armed forces to test Ukraine’s DELTA system. The Ukrainian platform enables intelligence data to be analysed and combat operations to be commanded in real time.

The two countries are also working together on Project Freyja, which is intended to become a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot systems.

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