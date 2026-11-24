WIADOMOŚCI Satellite images leave no doubt. Russia is deploying Sarmat missiles Mateusz Mitkow Photo. mil.ru Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces have begun rearming their units with the new RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (NATO reporting name: Satan 2), the Militarnyi news outlet reported.







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Satellite images published in an analysis by the British International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), cited by Militarnyi in its article, confirm the activity of Russia’s strategic forces. They show preparations to load RS-28 missiles into launch silos at a Russian military base in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Siberia.

The base is near the town of Uzhur and belongs to the 62nd Strategic Missile Division.

Satellite imagery suggests that Russia’s nuclear-armed RS-28 Sarmat (RS-SS-X-29) ICBM may have begun to enter service with the Strategic Rocket Forces. Further Sarmat flight trials may also take place as Moscow looks to ease its reliability concerns. Read the latest #MissileDialogueInitiative analysis by Matthew Bint: https://t.co/3RLFaxdCNy — IISS News (@IISS_org) November 20, 2026

The missile deployment process has begun despite complications with the RS-28’s production and testing. At least two test launches of this type of missile, in 2024 and 2025, ended in failure. A missile test in February 2026 was successful, and the first missiles are expected to reach operational readiness by the end of 2026.

Statements issued after the latest test stressed that the missile met requirements including range, payload capacity and the ability to penetrate missile defence systems.

Putin stated that today Russia conducted a launch of the "Sarmat" - the world’s most powerful missile system. The missile can travel up to 35,000 km and can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. https://t.co/NTPwNPDZdd — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) May 12, 2026

The RS-28 Sarmat is a three-stage, liquid-fuelled missile. The system can carry nuclear warheads, which is why it is considered one of the world’s most dangerous strategic weapons. Russia says that the Sarmat can strike targets up to 18,000 km away, travelling at a top speed of 8,273 km/h.

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The missile is said to be capable of carrying up to 10 MIRV warheads or up to 15 lighter payloads, with a combined weight of around 10 tonnes, to any location in the world. The system is being developed by the Makeyev State Rocket Centre, in collaboration with an extensive industrial network.