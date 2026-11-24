WIADOMOŚCI Italian-Turkish tank makes its debut. Czechia is also in the mix Adam Świerkowski Photo. Miroslav Gyűrösi / FNSS The Czech defence group Czechoslovak Group has organised the first dynamic demonstration in Slovakia of the CFL-120 Karpat medium tank. The vehicle is being offered to Slovakia as a complement to its main battle tanks.







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The vehicle, unveiled at the IDEB 2026 defence exhibition in Slovakia, is yet another medium or light tank to have appeared on the market in recent years. Adding an interesting dimension to this Italian-Turkish design — its chassis comes from FNSS, while its turret is made by Leonardo — is the support it receives from the Czech defence group Czechoslovak Group, as seen at Eurosatory 2026.

CFL-120 Karpat medium tank during a demonstration in Slovakia.

Photo. Miroslav Gyűrösi / FNSS

The tank’s proving-ground debut in Slovakia

The Czech side of the project is responsible for the technological and industrial base (located in Slovakia in this case), enabling the use of FNSS’s experience in developing tracked armoured vehicles. The vehicle is being promoted primarily in Slovakia, where it is competing with the Swedish CV90120-T. The winning design will complement the fleet of Leopard 2A4 and T-72M1 main battle tanks.

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One part of the CFL-120 Karpat’s promotion was a dynamic demonstration organised by Czechoslovak Group on 19 November at the Military Technical and Research Institute’s Záhorie proving ground in Slovakia. It was the vehicle’s first live performance demonstration, showcasing its off-road capabilities and firing its main armament.

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🎯 The CFL-120 Karpat in action!Following its premiere at IDEB 2026, our new medium tank demonstrated its mobility and firepower at Záhorie, Slovakia.CSG Defence, MSM Land Systems and Leonardo also signed an MoU to strengthen industrial cooperation.🔗 https://t.co/heN9VvEm8t — CSG (@CSG_global) November 19, 2026

A memorandum was also signed at the event, setting out a framework for long-term industrial and commercial cooperation between CSG Defence, MSM Land Systems and Leonardo. It will cover the promotion, sale and production of the Hitfact Mark II turret system in connection with the CFL-120 Karpat programme, among other areas.

Slovak company MSM Land Systems, based in Trenčín, plays a key role in the project. Its production capacity is intended to support the localisation of vehicle production in Slovakia, should an implementation contract be signed. The programme also offers Slovak suppliers the opportunity to join the international supply chain.

The signing of this memorandum marks an important milestone in the further development of the CFL-120 Karpat project and provides a solid foundation for our long-term cooperation with Leonardo. We believe that by combining our technological expertise and industrial capabilities, we can further strengthen our partnership and open up new opportunities for cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Michal Baláž, CEO of MSM Land Systems.

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CFL-120 Karpat medium tank during a demonstration in Slovakia.

Photo. Miroslav Gyűrösi / FNSS

Broader industrial cooperation

Through the memorandum, the partners intend to draw on their technological and industrial expertise while supporting the continued development of the CFL-120 Karpat programme. By mutual agreement, the scope of cooperation may be extended in future to include other areas of shared interest, such as the 30 mm X-GUN system, designed for medium-calibre turrets. Any such extension will require a separate agreement.

Integrating the HITFACT MkII turret with the Karpat vehicle further demonstrates the versatility and modularity of our turret system. It is the only solution in the world equipped with a 120 mm gun, delivering firepower comparable to that of main battle tanks while maintaining a low weight and low recoil. These features allow the turret to be mounted on light and medium platforms, both tracked and wheeled. We are confident that this partnership will open up new opportunities for cooperation and pave the way for the potential use of X-GUN technology.

Luca Perazzo, Deputy Managing Director of Leonardo’s Defence Systems division.

The CFL-120 Karpat is a light/medium tank developed in cooperation with the Czech defence group Czechoslovak Group and Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri. It was first presented at IDEB 2026. The vehicle is fitted with Leonardo’s Hitfact II turret system, armed with a 120 mm smoothbore gun with a 45-calibre barrel and a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun. A remotely operated weapon station can be mounted on the roof.

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The vehicle is based on the Kaplan MT light/medium tank, developed by FNSS for the Indonesian Army. It is powered by a 711 hp Caterpillar C13 diesel engine, enabling it to reach speeds of up to 70 km/h. Its range is 450 km, and its total weight is 34 tonnes. Without additional armour, the hull provides Level 4 ballistic protection under STANAG 4569.