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KOMENTARZ France is going all in on the HK416F. Paris orders more than 70,000 rifles Mateusz Multarzyński Photo. Armée de terre/Licencja Otwarta Etalab 2.0 In November 2026, France’s Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) officially announced that it had placed an order for a further 72,000 HK416F assault rifles. This decision continues theArme Individuelle Future (AIF) programme, ultimately cementing the position of this German design as the standard weapon of the French soldier for decades to come.







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What does the new contract for HK416F rifles for France cover?

The new contract, notified to Heckler & Koch France on 2 November and officially announced by the Ministry of the Armed Forces on 20 November 2026, provides for deliveries over a period of 10 years. With this agreement, the target number of rifles in the French Armed Forces has risen significantly. While initial plans drawn up between 2014 and 2016 envisaged acquiring just over 100,000, the latest order raises that figure to 174,337.

French soldiers from the 35th Infantry Regiment armed with HK416F rifles on patrol (Operation Sentinelle, France, April 2022).

Photo. Matthieu L./Forces armées françaises

The latest batch of weapons is more than just “bare” rifles. The contract also covers a substantial package of accessories, including silencers and optical sights, which are intended to increase the weapon’s versatility on the modern battlefield. The manufacturer has also made significant improvements to the design in response to experience gained in service. Ergonomics have been improved and the weapon’s weight has been reduced by more than 300 grams through the use of a lighter stock. A modern M-LOK mounting system has also been integrated.

Although Heckler & Koch is a German company, much of the weapon’s production process relies on French industry. An estimated 60% of the rifle’s value is generated in France, partly through the use of steel supplied by Aubert & Duval, which also produces steel for CAESAR self-propelled howitzers.

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Why did the French Army replace the FAMAS with the HK416F?

The HK416’s history in the French Army began well before the infantry rearmament programme itself. The design was first issued to special forces operators. Units such as the 13th Parachute Dragoon Regiment (13e RDP) and the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN) were already using the HK416 during operations in Afghanistan, valuing the reliability of its short-stroke piston system compared with standard AR-15-family designs.

The decision to introduce the rifle on a large scale was taken in 2016, when it became clear that the iconic but ageing FAMAS bullpup rifle—manufactured at the former state-owned arsenal in Saint-Étienne—needed an urgent replacement that would be fully compatible with NATO standards. The Ministry of the Armed Forces chose the HK416F. Initial production deliveries began in 2017, and by November 2026 the Army had received more than 100,000 weapons.

French soldiers from the 1er RPIMa, armed with HK416 A5 rifles, preparing to storm a building during a demonstration.

Photo. Xavier DE COOMAN/Forces armées françaises

The weapon is supplied in two variants for the French Armed Forces:

HK416F-S (Standard): A version with a 37 cm barrel, intended mainly for motorised and mechanised infantry. It can be fitted with a bayonet and an HK269F under-barrel grenade launcher.

A version with a 37 cm barrel, intended mainly for motorised and mechanised infantry. It can be fitted with a bayonet and an HK269F under-barrel grenade launcher. HK416F-C (Court): A shortened version with a 29 cm barrel, designed for armoured vehicle crews, support units and others for whom compactness in confined spaces is a priority.